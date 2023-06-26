Sriracha hasn’t been discontinued, but supply is still limited due to years-long shortage

Sriracha hot chili sauce is still in short supply nationwide amid a prolonged shortage of chili peppers.

Sriracha is one of the most popular hot sauce brands in the United States.

When news of a Sriracha shortage first broke in 2022, some fans of the hot chili sauce made claims on social media that it had been discontinued. Similar claims are now being shared online in 2023.

THE QUESTION

Has Sriracha hot chili sauce been discontinued?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, Sriracha hot chili sauce has not been discontinued, but supply is still limited nationwide amid a prolonged chili pepper shortage.

WHAT WE FOUND

Sriracha manufacturer Huy Fong Foods, Inc. says it recently resumed limited production of its popular hot chili sauce. This comes a year after production was temporarily suspended because of a chili pepper shortage. Sriracha is still in short supply nationwide because of that supply chain issue.

“Unfortunately, we are still experiencing a shortage of raw material. At this time, we have no estimations of when supply will increase,” Huy Fong Foods told VERIFY in a July 2023 email.

Last year, in April 2022, Huy Fong Foods sent an email to its customers saying the company had paused production of all of its sauces, including Chili Garlic, Sambal Oelek and Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce, because of a “severe” shortage of chili peppers. The company also mentioned that it had previously experienced a shortage of chili pepper inventory on July 24, 2020.

“Due to weather conditions affecting the quality of chili peppers, we now face a more severe shortage of chili. Unfortunately, this is out of our control, and without this essential ingredient we are unable to produce any of our products,” the email read.

Huy Fong Foods sources its chili peppers from Mexico, where severe drought conditions have led to crop failure and water shortages in many cities and towns, according to news reports. The Michigan State University Extension says chili peppers usually require mild weather to grow, with ideal daytime temperatures between 60 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

As the shortage continues, people across the country are still trying to get their hands on the popular hot chili sauce. Sriracha prices are currently skyrocketing on sites such as Amazon, eBay and Facebook Marketplace, with costs ranging from around $20 to $120 per bottle. Typically, a 17-ounce bottle of Sriracha costs about $5 at retailers like Kroger, Target or Walmart.

As of July 5, Huy Fong Foods says it is unable to determine when Sriracha will hit shelves again or what stores currently have the product in stock.