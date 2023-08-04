Yes, a nationwide emergency alert test will happen on Oct. 4, 2023

The test will be sent to radios, televisions and cell phones in order to confirm the systems used by the government can effectively inform people of an emergency.

You’re probably familiar with the idea of an emergency alert, whether it's on a cell phone or television. They often warn of an urgent situation, like a missing child or a dangerous storm.

Viral videos online say an alert will go off on phones, televisions, and radios on Oct. 4, 2023 as part of a nationwide test. VERIFY viewer Cynthia reached out to ask if there will really be a nationwide test alert on Oct. 4, 2023.

THE QUESTION

Will there be a nationwide emergency test alert on Oct. 4, 2023?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, there will be a nationwide emergency test alert on Oct. 4, 2023.

WHAT WE FOUND

In August, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced a plan for an upcoming national emergency alert test. The alert will take place on Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:20 p.m. EDT, with a backup date of Oct. 11, 2023.

Emergency alerts are typically used by state and local authorities to “deliver important emergency information, such as weather and AMBER alerts, to affected communities,” according to the FCC. FEMA says this test seeks to ensure “the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level.” National emergency alerts would go out in the event of a national security event, such as a terror attack, missile threat, or other major threat to public safety.

There are two different systems officials can use to alert the public about an emergency. They are known as the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA).

The Emergency Alert System includes television and radio broadcasters, cable systems, and satellite radio and television providers. For these devices, the test is scheduled to last one minute. FEMA says the EAS alert will include the following message:

“This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.”

Multiple state broadcast associations alerted their member stations in preparation for this radio and television Emergency Alert System test.

The Wireless Emergency Alert includes wireless phone devices. The FCC explains that these alerts are pushed out from cell towers to mobile devices in the area, which will happen over a 30 minute period during the Oct. 4 test. In order to receive the WEA, the device must be turned on and must be compatible with the system. The message will appear “on the screen as a text-like message and is accompanied by unique audio and vibration attention signals,” according to the FCC. FEMA says the WEA alert will read: