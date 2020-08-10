VERIFY: Live fact-checking the vice presidential debate

Our VERIFY researchers are fact-checking what Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris say during 2020's first and only vice presidential debate.

Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris faced off in Wednesday's vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City.

The debate unfolded as President Donald Trump recovers at the White House after testing positive last week for the coronavirus and spending several days in the hospital.

Our VERIFY researchers are working to fact-check the claims and statements both nominees are making in real-time. Refresh this story for updates.

CLAIM: When Joe Biden was vice president, 60 million Americans contracted swine flu.

This claim is true.

This is an accurate representation of CDC data, although the time range is not the same. According to the CDC, there were an estimated 60.8 million cases of H1N1 from April 12, 2009 to April 10, 2010.

The agency noted the number of cases ranged from 43.3 million to 89.3 million. There were also an estimated 274,304 hospitalizations and 12,469 deaths in the United States from swine flu. Meanwhile, the CDC reports 7,475,262 cases of COVID 19 in the U.S., as of Wednesday, including 210,232 deaths.

It's important to point out that this is not the same time period since COVID-19 hasn't been around for a year yet.

CLAIM: Vice President Pence claimed that the Trump administration suspended travel from China before five people caught COVID-19.

This claim is false.

The Trump administration announced it would be suspending travel from China on Jan. 31. As of that day, eight people in the United States were confirmed to have COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

CLAIM: While talking about President’s Trump’s travel restrictions on China at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pence said, “Joe Biden opposed that decision. He said it was xenophobic and hysterical.”

While Biden has taken a stance against travel bans, this claim is misleading. Pence is likely referring to a tweet Biden sent on February 1, a day after Trump announced the travel restrictions.

He said, “We are in the midst of a crisis with the coronavirus. We need to lead the way with science — not Donald Trump’s record of hysteria, xenophobia, and fear-mongering. He is the worst possible person to lead our country through a global health emergency.”

Biden did not specifically refer to the travel ban when he tweeted about “hysteria and xenophobia." But on March 12, he tweeted against travel bans saying, “A wall will not stop the coronavirus. Banning all travel from Europe — or any other part of the world — will not stop it. This disease could impact every nation and any person on the planet — and we need a plan to combat it.”

CLAIM: Joe Biden wants to end fracking

This claim is false.

In April of this year, Joe Biden did an interview with KDKA, the CBS affiliate in Pittsburgh. The interviewer asked if he would shut down fracking.

He responded, "No, I would not shut down this industry. I know our Republican friends are trying to say I said that. I said I would not do any new leases on federal lands."

Five months later, in September at a CNN Town Hall with voters from Pennsylvania, Biden was asked, "Do you support the continuation of fracking, safely and with proper guidelines of course, and growing the industry to create additional jobs for our region?"

He responded: "Yes, I do. I do."

CLAIM: Kamala Harris said "I served...on the committee that's responsible for climate. Do you know that this [The Trump] administration took the word 'science' off the website and then took the phrase 'climate change' off the website."

The claim is true, but doesn’t apply to every government website.

A study put together by the environmental Data and Governance Initiative tracked U.S. government websites and found many agencies like the EPA removed and changed parts of their websites during the Trump administration.

These changes included the removal and “overhaul” of the EPA’s climate change website, changes to the White House website, and the removal of Climate Change information from the Department of State and Department of Energy websites. They also found that “in many cases, explicit mentions of ‘climate change” and ‘greenhouse gases’ have been replaced by vaguer terms such as ‘sustainability’ and ‘emissions.’”

However, not all Government websites have had the words removed. Climate.gov and Cleanet.org both have collections of government information about climate change still on their websites currently.

Ultimately, the debate Wednesday night was a chance for voters to decide whether Pence and Harris are ready to step into the presidency at a moment's notice. It's hardly a theoretical question: The 74-year-old Trump is fighting the virus and Biden, at 77, would become the oldest person elected president.

Pence aims to highlight the administration's economic record and attempt to portray the Democratic ticket as beholden to the "radical left,” said former GOP Gov. Scott Walker of Wisconsin, who is helping the vice president prepare for the debate, on “Fox & Friends.”

The debate will likely cover a range of topics, the virus will be at the forefront.

Pence and Harris will appear on stage exactly 12.25 feet (3.7 meters) apart and separated by plexiglass barriers. Anyone in the small audience who refuses to wear a mask will be asked to leave. Both candidates last tested negative for the coronavirus on Tuesday, their teams said.