Verify: No, shading your A/C unit with an umbrella or canopy won't make your home cooler

A trend of people putting shadings over their A/C unit has gone viral but does not cool your home or cut costs. In fact, it causes more issues in the long run.

BRYAN, Texas — If you step outside, you'll feel the triple-digit temperatures that are scorching across the nation, and 'feels-like' temperatures hotter than the actual.

Everyone has been looking for all types of ways to stay cool. The latest trend: Shading your central A/C unit, which has been going viral on social media. Many people are looking to cool their homes by using an umbrella or canopy.

Does shading your A/C unit keep your home cool and cut costs?

Wes Davis, A technical service director for the Air Conditioning Contractors of America.

Rebekah Hatcher, an office manager at Aire Serv Service of Aggieland in College Station.

With 21 years of experience as an HVAC technician, Hatcher has seen and heard the recent extreme measures people have been exhausting to cool their homes off.

"I've seen, you know, pictures on Facebook of people using the pop-up canopies and various things like that, building structures to shade their equipment," said Hatcher.

Instead, you will just end up making it hotter for yourself by doing so.

"So they're just allowing really hot air from that condenser to circulate" Hatcher explained.

A/C units work as a system to get cool air flowing throughout your home. The compressor inside an A/C unit has to be cooled down in order for it to pump out cool air. It's the air outside that has to get pulled in across the compressor and coil so it can fan the heat off inside.

Unfortunately, by shading your A/C unit, you cause more harm than good.

"So essentially what they're trying to do to help themselves is really just hurting themselves," Hatcher said.

Wes Davis agreed that the shaded trend is a short wave of relief.

"It's not statistically impactful, that's the short answer," Davis said.

"Run compactors will fail, condenser fan motors will fail and ultimately compressor will fail when people do that. We do not recommend," said Hatcher.

The answer in no. You using an umbrella or a canopy won't keep your home cooler, but will instead cause more problems for you in the future.

A suggestion: Use an umbrella for yourself when you go outside, whether sporting events or shopping. This will keep you cool.