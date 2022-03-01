Why we can’t VERIFY if a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Russian flight attendants actually happened

Because of Russian President Putin’s strict media laws, access is limited. That means content directly from the Kremlin is difficult to independently verify.

Editor’s Note: At VERIFY, we use multiple sources to determine whether a claim is true or false. Sometimes, we are unable to verify the accuracy of a claim due to limited sources. This is one of those claims -- while several media outlets published photos and videos of an apparent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and flight attendants, our researchers discovered all of the photos and videos came from sources controlled by the Russian government, which has a well-documented history of disinformation and propaganda. We are publishing this story so readers can better understand our fact-checking process.

On March 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly made an unexpected appearance in Moscow, meeting with flight attendant trainees of Aeroflot, a Russian airline. Photos and video of the meeting were shared with news agencies across the globe, with credit to Sputnik, a Russian state-owned news agency.

Some Twitter users claimed the meeting didn’t actually happen; that Putin was digitally placed into images of the meeting using a green screen. Videos showing Putin’s hand appearing to move through a microphone have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, with claims this is evidence the footage was manufactured using a green screen (examples here, here and here).

It’s not just the microphone that raised questions. The New Voice of Ukraine, a Ukrainian English-language news site, tweeted a screenshot from a clip of the meeting claiming the room was empty. The proof, the tweet said, was the reflection of an empty table in a tea kettle. The tweet has more than 6,000 retweets and over 32,000 likes.

The Russian government and its operatives have a history of spreading propaganda and launching targeted social media campaigns to spread and enhance a pro-Russia narrative. Social media researchers in June 2020 published an extensive report outlining how a disinformation campaign by Russian operatives flooded the internet undetected.

THE QUESTION

Did Vladimir Putin actually meet with a flight crew on March 5?

THE SOURCES

The Office of Russian President Vladimir Putin

Телеканал 360, a Russian satellite channel

Aeroflot, a Russian airline

Pool photos and video provided to international media by Sputnik, a Russian state-owned news agency

THE ANSWER

VERIFY cannot confirm with certainty whether this meeting took place.

Based on VERIFY’s research, the only news agencies that were allowed to accompany Vladimir Putin on his trip to Aeroflot were members of Sputnik. Because there was not another organization unaffiliated with the Kremlin present and given the Kremlin’s history of deception, VERIFY could not independently confirm if the meeting actually happened or was staged.

WHAT WE FOUND

On March 5, ahead of International Women’s Day, Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly visited the aviation training center of Aeroflot, a Russian airline, and met with several flight attendant trainees.

According to a transcript published from Putin’s office (translated via Google Translate), Putin told the trainees Russia has “always treated aviation with special respect, with special interest, and even more so for women in aviation.”

Putin’s office also posted several photos and videos from the meeting.

VERIFY used digital forensic tools to analyze still images and video from the alleged Aeroflot visit. Using InVID, a video forensics tool, VERIFY took a single frame from the video posted by Sputnik, via the Kremlin, and conducted a reverse image search. We also took the still images provided by Sputnik and did a reverse image search on those.

The earliest instance the footage appeared online was from Sputnik on March 5. Therefore, we could not determine if the footage came from another source.

VERIFY found footage posted from the event on the Getty Images and Associated Press images websites. VERIFY reached out to both agencies in order to independently verify if the meeting took place.

The Associated Press said the footage was provided by Sputnik. Getty referred VERIFY to content partner Agence France-Presse (AFP). AFP said in an email to VERIFY the footage was provided by the same Russian state-owned news agency.

Both Getty and the Associated Press obtained their images through pool footage, which means footage is supplied by a journalist or organization on behalf of a larger group. This is a common practice in the U.S. with media organizations covering the White House, for example. In this case, Sputnik provided footage to AFP and the Associated Press.

Two days after the meeting, Aeroflot posted its own tribute for International Women’s Day and included pictures of Putin not published by Sputnik or the Kremlin. The post was shared to VK, a Russian social networking site that is similar to Facebook. Aeroflot is majority-owned by the Russian Federation and did not return VERIFY's calls for comment.

No news outlet carrying the footage could independently confirm to VERIFY whether the meeting was actually held, since the only evidence was footage provided by Sputnik.

Even though many media outlets reported on this event and VERIFY has no particular reason to believe the meeting did not happen, Russian media outlets have been spreading pro-Russia and pro-war propaganda since the start of the invasion.

Russian outlets have falsely accused Ukrainians of committing genocide, and mischaracterized the majority of the country’s population as Nazis, the Associated Press reported.

The Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab) also published a recent report that the Kremlin has been accusing Ukraine of provoking Russia by developing dirty bombs and biological weapons. There has been no evidence that is accurate. In 2017, The Daily Beast published a report on the many pieces of misinformation that was pushed to viewers to justify the Russian invasion of Crimea.

Putin clamped down on western media access since he launched the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Individuals, including journalists, could face jail time for spreading what Putin calls “fake news” about the military operations. This prompted several western news outlets to pull their operations from the country.

The New York Times, for instance, pulled its journalists from Russia, citing safety concerns.

“Even in the depths of the Cold War, under the Soviet dictatorship, this never happened,” Deputy Managing Editor Cliff Levy tweeted.

Even in the depths of the Cold War, under the Soviet dictatorship, this never happened. https://t.co/wNuw9yUgxT — Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) March 8, 2022

Because of the lack of access by media outlets outside of the Kremlin, VERIFY only had one source for this story – Sputnik. That doesn’t meet VERIFY’s standards to confirm if a claim is true or false.

So, even though there are images and videos that the VERIFY team can fact-check for our audience (like these here, here, here and here), this is an example of one that we cannot independently verify with multiple reputable sources.