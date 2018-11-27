COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Social media is lighting up after reports of a fight after the Texas A&M battle against LSU Saturday, in which the Aggies won 74-72 after a seven-overtime game.
The Southeastern Conference fined Texas A&M $50,000 for the field rush at the stadium on Saturday and is still looking into other action about the fights that took place on the field -- which involved LSU director of player personnel Kevin Faulk, Cole Fisher, who the SEC referred to as a "staff member," A&M receivers coach Dameyune Craig and LSU offense analyst Steve Kragthorpe.
While further action could be pending, it didn't take long for football fans to begin posting evidence of the Kyle Field madness online. Below is a roundup of a few of the images and videos captured during the chaos.
Hillary Scheinuk, a photographer for The Advocate, captured this shot:
A college sports journalist for The Dallas Morning News, Ben Baby, shared a video appearing to show the interaction between Jimbo and an A&M staffer:
A journalist with the Houston Chronicle, Brent Zwerneman, also obtained video of the dispute:
RELATED: SEC fines A&M for post game fan activity; investigating reported fights