COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Volunteers gathered to plant more than 1,000 flags at the graves of local veterans, Friday, ahead of this Memorial Day weekend.

The first group gathered at the College Station City Cemetery at 8:15am, scattering across the cemetery to ensure no grave was missed.

"As long as I'm up and able to do it, I'll do it," said Henry Hill, an 84-year-old member of a group called The Sojourners, master Masons dressed in colonial garb, dedicated to helping service members.

"I'll do it in honor of those who have already gone," added Hill.

Hill and his wife Jimmye have come to this cemetery to plant flags twice a year for roughly the past 20 years, although there's friendly a dispute over exactly how long.

They know almost every headstone and where flags should be planted. For Hill, an Aggie and veteran, some have a personal meaning.

"Back over there is Lt. Col. Wadell, he was classmate," Hill said pointing to a headstone. "There's a lot of other names that I go through here. Brings back memories."

Dozens of other volunteers had personal connections too. A group of children and their mothers went over to the grave of a recently fallen veteran. They told us they're friends with his Gold Star Family and wanted to honor them. One of the children saluted the grave.

Young man salutes grave of recently fallen service member after planting flag

Memorial Day honors those who have passed away in the midst of military service. However, each veteran's grave was given a flag, Friday. Organizers say its a gesture of thanks for all of those who have given even a small amount of time in the service of our nation.