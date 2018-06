Va. - Well it is something you don't see every day.

A deer was caught on surveillance video running through the Crystal City metro station Tuesday morning.

Metro tweeted, "Seems like *everyone* wants to get aboard the Capitals train this morning!"

Seems like *everyone* wants to get aboard the @Capitals train this morning! (Crystal City Station, 8:30 a.m. today -- this little guy somehow wandered into the tunnel & ended up at the station. Safely exited through the tunnel back toward DCA.) #OHDEER #ALLCAPS #WMATA #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/3ibeGuYwUe — Metro (@wmata) June 12, 2018

The Washington Capitals were honored with a victory parade following their Stanley Cup Final win.

Metro officials said the deer safely exited the station through the tunnel toward Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

