'We want action' | Army now suspects foul play in case of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

Guillen's family is angry that the Army waited until last week to launch a criminal investigation and their attorney said she'll ask Congress to investigate.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Two months after Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen vanished, her family is still desperate for answers. They're also frustrated and angry that it's taken so long for action in the case.

Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia joined Guillen's mother, father and sister for a news conference Tuesday after meeting with Army leaders about the case.

Garcia said Army investigators now suspect foul play in the case. She said it's the first time they've confirmed they're treating Guillen's disappearance as a criminal investigation, but they didn't elaborate.

"There are so many holes in this case," the family's attorney, Natalie Khawam, said. She wants Congress to conduct an investigation on how it's been handled.

Garcia said the Army still can't provide a full timeline of the day Guillen disappeared, other then to say the last known contact was 11:30 a.m. on April 22.

"We don't want just attention. We want action. We want answers," Garcia said. "We've got to remember that this is a family that is hurting."

Guillen's anguished mother made an emotional plea in Spanish for justice for her 20-year-old daughter.

"I want my daughter alive!" Gloria Guillen said.

Family members told Army leaders Tuesday that Guillen, a Houston native, told them she'd been sexually harassed by her superiors. One example they gave is that a superior walked in on her when she was in the shower.

Natalie Khawam, the family's attorney, said Guillen never reported the harassment because she was scared of retaliation.

"There’s something extremely troubling about this case. A military base is probably one of the most secure places you can be. You have ID check-ins -- there are security cameras everywhere," Khawam told KHOU Monday.

Guillen’s car, keys and wallet were all left behind. The only thing missing is her cell phone.

A tip led search teams to the Leon River Monday, but they apparently haven't found anything.

Texas EquuSearch has been helping with the search.

“We know time is not on our side," Texas EquuSearch Founder Tim Miller said.

On social media, Fort Hood officials are calling for anyone with information to come forward. However, there are still few answers.

A $50,000 reward is being offered in the case.

If you have any information on Vanessa's whereabouts, contact Army CID Special Agents at (254) 287-2722.