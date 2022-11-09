Padre Islander finds 'end of the rainbow' but no pot of gold

Brigette Thompson Fordyce shared the amazing photo in the Padre Islanders social media group, which looks like you can see the "end" of a rainbow.

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — While, technically, there is no "end" to a rainbow since they are actually full circles of light being refracted, one woman caught an amazing photo of what looked like the end of a rainbow on Padre Island.

We were sent several photos of the rainbow that graced the Corpus Christi sky on Tuesday but this one was by far the most interesting.

3NEWS Meteorologist Carly Smith said it is "not really an illusion, but if you were to walk closer you probably wouldn’t be able to find the actual end just because of how the light is bending and being seen by your eye."

Either way, it is very special to get a camera shot like this.

Did you see any rainbows today? Share your photos! Posted by Carly Smith WX on Tuesday, November 8, 2022

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.