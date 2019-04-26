BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley has seen at least 3 tornadoes in just under a month: one in Cameron, another in Franklin, and the third in Bryan. Each has been different in severity, with the tornado that hit Franklin being the strongest, an EF3. That tornado destroyed at least 55 buildings in the city's south side.

The tornado that struck Bryan on Wednesday caused considerable damage in a limited area on the northeast side of the city late Wednesday afternoon shortly after 5 o'clock.

Based on a survey of the damage by the National Weather Service Thursday morning, the Bryan tornado has been classified as an EF2 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.



The Enhanced Fujita Scale is a revised version of the Fujita Scale first used in the early 1970s to rate tornado intensity.

The Enhanced Scale was developed by expert meteorologists and civil engineers to better reflect tornado intensity based on years of damage surveys and research and began being used in 2007.

Like the original, the enhanced version has six categories ranging from 0 to 5 representing increasing degrees of intensity.