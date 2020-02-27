HOUSTON — HISD schools will be closed Friday because of the massive water main break that caused problems around the city.

Problems with low or no water pressure forced several schools and businesses to shut down on Thursday.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner ordered all food establishments without water to cease operations.

Other Closures

All HISD after-school activities are canceled Thursday and all schools and offices are closed Friday. The make-up day for campuses will be Monday, June 1.

Harris Health clinics, including Sunset Heights Clinic, Monroe Clinic, Martin Luther King Jr. Health Center, Gulfgate Health Center, Casa de Amigos Health Center, Dental Center, Pediatric and Adolescent Health Center and Thomas Street Health Center, will be closed Friday.

All Harris County Courts will be closed Friday, including jury duty, criminal court and all other activities

Harris County buildings downtown

University of Houston and UH Downtown (Operations in Sugar Land and Katy will continue)

Houston Community College campuses, including Central College, Eastside Campus, Northeast Campus and the District Office

Rice University's Thursday evening classes beginning at 5 p.m.

Texas Southern University

University of St. Thomas closed Friday

The Houston Zoo

Houston Museum of Natural Science

Early voting centers at HCC Southeast, Young Library, Texas Southern University and Harris County Law Library

Texas Children’s Pediatrics locations, including Midtown, Pediatric Medical Group, Ripley House, Gulfgate, East, Palm Center and Fannin

All non-emergent patient care activities canceled for MD Anderson in the outpatient areas at the Texas Medical Center campus

Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital and TIRR Memorial Hermann are are discouraging additional visitors to these campuses.

The Ascending to Men Project's community roundtable discussion event at Lawson Middle School is canceled.

No water or low water

A source at NRG Park reports that water pressure is affected on the grounds but the BBQ cookoff will go on.

The Texas Med Center also reports low water pressure on a "building-by-building basis."

Several schools in the southeast or central part of Houston are reporting no or low water. We are working to confirm this information with their respective school districts.

The following BakerRipley locations are impacted:

Ripley House and Fraga after-school programs and classes are cancelled.

Ripley House will remain open until 7 p.m. for early voting and Texas Children Pediatrics

Water is disrupted at the Harris County Jail.

Toll roads, public transportation

The Houston County Toll Road Authority is waiving tolls on the Sam Houston Tollway between Highway 59/69 North and I-45 South/Gulf Freeway on the east side of Harris County, including tolls at the mainlane plazas and entrance/exit ramps within those limits.

The Woodlands Express may run earlier downtown routes to each Park and Ride location.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter