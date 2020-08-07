When you can be around people after having COVID-19

If you recover from COVID-19, according to the Waco-Mclennan County Public Health District, you're not required to be tested again unless you work in health care.

WACO, Texas — As we stretch into summer and the temperatures rise, COVID-19 cases alsp continue to rise in Central Texas as McLennan County is now reporting more than 2,000 confirmed cases as of July 7 and about 1,700 of those are active.

As cases climb, what is your responsibility during your recovery?

The Waco-Mclennan County Public Health District told 6 News that you are not required to be tested again for the virus if you work outside of the health care field.

"If you've gone past your 10 days of isolation and you have no symptoms and those last three days were fever-free, and you've done well then there's no requirement," Kelly Crane said with the Waco-Mclennan County Public Health District.



So when is it safe to come out of isolation, if you had COVID-19?



The CDC states you can be with others after three days with no fever and your respiratory symptoms have improved, and 10 days since your symptoms first appeared.

"You wanna just protect yourself to give yourself time to heal, and then make sure that you're not spreading the virus," Craine said.

After this, Craine said you are no longer considered to be a danger to the public but doctors recommend if your health begins to deteriorate and your symptoms worsen, you should seek medical attention up to and including getting another test.

As cases continue to climb throughout the country, and right here in Central Texas, The Public Health district encourages everyone to continue to follow health guidelines to keep you and other safe.