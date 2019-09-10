HOUSTON — A bicyclist was hit and killed by a Houston police cruiser, the police department confirmed Tuesday night.

The incident happened in the 6900 block of N Wayside Drive.

Police said the officer was responding to a suicide call without lights and siren when he struck the bicyclist crossing N Wayside Drive.

A witness happened to capture the entire accident on their dashcam video.

The video showed the cyclist, who was wearing a white shirt, cross one side of the road before he was hit by the HPD cruiser. The cyclist went airborne and died at the scene.

WITNESS VIDEO: We are only showing the moments before the officer struck the bicyclist

Police have not identified the victim but said family has been notified. The person whose dash camera recorded the incident also said he knows the victim and his family.

The investigation is ongoing.

