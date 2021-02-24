10 A&M men's tennis takes down #16 Kentucky

A&M improved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in league play while the Wildcats fell to 11-2 this season and 1-1 in conference.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 10 Texas A&M men’s tennis team topped No. 16 Kentucky 6-1 at the Mitchell Tennis Center in their first home match of the season Tuesday. A&M improved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in league play while the Wildcats fell to 11-2 this season and 1-1 in conference.

The Maroon & White jumped on the Wildcats to open the match securing the doubles point for the _ time in seven matches this season. A&M’s duo of Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson, ranked No. 48 nationally, bested UK’s Gabriel Diallo and Cesar Bourgois 6-1 on court one. The Aggie pair of Noah Schachter and Hady Habib clinched the match’s first point with a 6-3 triumph on court two over Liam Draxl and Alexandre LeBlanc.

The Aggies claimed four of six first sets in singles action to maintain scoreboard pressure on the visitors. Kentucky scored their lone point of the day with a victory on court three before the Aggies rattled off five straight wins. No. 14 Habib topped Diallo 6-3, 6-3 on court two to push the Aggies ahead 2-1 before No. 116 Schachter posted a 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 result on court four over No. 23 Joshua Lapadat.

No. 4 Valentin Vacherot clinched the win for the Aggies with an impressive 7-6, 6-3 win over No. 45 Draxl. A&M’s Raphael Perot and Guido Marson followed with wins to make the final score 6-1 in the home team’s favor.

UP NEXT