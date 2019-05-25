COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M advanced 11 additional Aggies into the NCAA Championships from six quarterfinal races and a field event during Friday’s portion of the NCAA West Preliminary rounds hosted by Sacramento State.

From two days of action, the Aggies total qualifiers for Austin now numbers 16 entries in addition to the two qualifiers from the heptathlon and decathlon A&M had coming into the meet.

Texas A&M had three auto qualifiers in the 800m. Jazmine Fray produced a collegiate leading time of 2:02.28 for the 2019 outdoor season in winning her heat. Fray’s time is the No. 6 performance on the Aggie all-time list.

Devin Dixon cruised to a 1:46.16 in his heat, finishing behind a 1:46.09 by Bryce Hoppel of Kansas, who passed Dixon on the final step to the finish line. Dixon’s time is the No. 8 performance on the A&M all-time list. Carlton Orange placed third in another heat with a 1:47.13, moving to No. 6 performer on the Aggie all-time list, as he just missed his career best of 1:46.96.

Syaira Richardson won her heat of the 400m quarterfinals in 52.11 while Tierra Robinson-Jones finished third in 52.71 as both earned auto advancement to the NCAA semifinals in Austin. Jaevin Reed, racing in the same heat at Richardson, finished seventh in 54.00 to place 22nd.

In the men’s 400m, Bryce Deadmon advanced on time with a 45.85 that placed him fifth in the heat. Kyree Johnson also finished fifth in his heat, but a time of 46.41 didn’t advance. Jace Comick advanced on time in the 100m as his 10.30 (0.8 wind) placed fourth in his heat. The times advancing on time were 10.30 by Comick, 10.30 by Sam Houston’s Chris Jefferson and 10.31 by Travis Collins of Houston.

Robert Grant (49.61) and Infinite Tucker (50.53) earned auto advancement to Austin in the 400m hurdles as they each finished second in their respective heats. Grant’s effort ranked fourth among the field while Tucker was 10th overall.

Three other Aggies in the hurdle event didn’t advance on time. Ilolo Izu placed fourth in the heat with Grant, posting a time of 50.77. DeWitt Thomas and Tyler Hart finished sixth and eighth in the first heat with Tucker, running times of 51.38 and 52.86.

William Petersson and Sam Hardin advanced in the javelin, placing eighth and 10th, with marks of 223-1 (68.00) and 221-10 (67.62). Nick Mirabelli’s best effort of 214-8 (65.44) placed 20th. Hardin’s first two throws of 213-1 and 217-9 placed him outside of the top 12 places, then he moved from 17th to 10th with his third-round toss.

Brenessa Thompson missed advancing in the 100m by 0.01 of a second as she clocked 11.41 (1.0 wind) in placing fourth in the first heat of the quarterfinals.

Competing in the discus, Gabe Oladipo (173-5 | 52.87) and Josh Brown (168-5 | 51.34) placed 32nd and 41st.

From first round races held on Friday, the Aggies advanced six athletes to Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Four qualifiers were in the women’s 200m as Danyel White (23.12), Brenessa Thompson (23.20) and Diamond Spaulding (23.27) auto advanced by finishing among the top three in their respective heats while Julia Madubuike (23.25) advanced on time after placing fourth in the final heat.

Comick ran a wind-aided 20.67 (2.5 wind) for third place in his heat of the 200m to auto advance to the next round.

In the 100m hurdles, Chinyere Njoku and Kennedy Smith were each fourth in their respective heats. Njoku ran a wind-aided 13.36 (2.9) to advance on time while a 13.55 (0.2 wind) for Smith didn’t advance.

Aggies in action on the final day of the NCAA West Preliminary rounds also include LaJarvia Brown and Ciynamon Stevenson in the triple jump, Mason Farley in the high jump, along with CJ Stevenson and Alstian Walker in the men’s triple jump.

Texas A&M will also contest the women’s 4x100 relay and both 4x400 relays on Saturday.

NCAA Championships – Aggie Qualifiers to Austin

· Athletes in bold qualified on Friday

MEN (11 athletes, 7 events, 11 entries)

100: Jace Comick

400: Bryce Deadmon

800: Devin Dixon, Carlton Orange

400 hurdles: Robert Grant, Infinite Tucker

Pole Vault: Jacob Wooten, Carl Johansson

Javelin: William Petersson, Sam Hardin

Decathlon: Nathan Hite

WOMEN (6 athletes, 6 events, 7 entries)

400: Syaira Richardson, Tierra Robinson-Jones

800: Jazmine Fray

High Jump: Tyra Gittens

Long Jump: Deborah Acquah

Javelin: Maddy Stulce

Heptathlon: Tyra Gittens