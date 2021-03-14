(12) Kats dominate (7) Nicholls

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The No. 12 Sam Houston Bearkats had their chance to make a statement on the national stage on Saturday afternoon and did just that, blasting No. 7 Nicholls, 71-17, at Bowers Stadium.



The Kats (2-0, 2-0 SLC) scored 30 unanswered points in the first half to take control of the game and never let off the gas against the Colonels (3-1, 2-1 SLC), forcing four turnovers and scoring twice on the defensive side in posting its largest margin of victory against a ranked team since 2017 and its largest against a top-10 team since 2011.



Eric Schmid backed up his strong Week 1 performance with another, completing 21 of his 32 passes to nine different receivers for 366 yards and six touchdowns, one shy of a single-game school record. His main target was newcomer Jequez Ezzard who had just three grabs, but turned heads with each one as two went for scores and another for 70 yards to set up Bearkat points. He finished with 139 yards receiving on the day, while Ife Adeyi had 89 and Noah Smith had five grabs for 42 yards and a pair of scores.