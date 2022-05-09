(12) Texas A&M opens up SEC Tournament with (13) South Carolina

The Maroon & White enter the SEC Tournament with a 28-25 ledger and 6-18 mark in SEC play.

The Texas A&M softball team opens the 2022 Southeastern Conference Tournament as the No. 12 seed Tuesday against No. 13-seeded South Carolina (26-29, 3-21 SEC) at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. The game airs nationally on SEC Network at 6 p.m. CT.

REGULAR SEASON REWIND

The Maroon & White enter the SEC Tournament with a 28-25 ledger and 6-18 mark in SEC play. The Aggies tallied six wins over ranked conference opponents this season, most notably a pair of run-rule victories over Georgia and Alabama, as well as an extra-inning win over No. 5 Arkansas on Friday.

Senior Haley Lee leads the way for the Aggies offensively and ranks in the top-25 nationally in several categories including batting average (.427), on-base percentage (.566), walks per game (0.89) and total bases (120). In the circle, Makinzy Herzog holds a team-best 2.47 ERA with a 9-7 record and 115 strikeouts.

A&M has hit 65 home runs this season, as Lee leads the charge with 14. Nine different Aggies have left the yard with both Rylen Wiggins and Trinity Cannon turning in multi-home run games. Of A&M’s 305 runs scored this season, 111 runs (36%) have been scored via the long ball.

AGGIES AT THE SEC TOURNAMENT

The Aggies are making their eighth appearance at the SEC Tournament. Five of A&M’s seven games have been decided by one run, while two of those games were decided in extra innings. Tuesday marks the second time that the Aggies are facing the Gamecocks in the postseason. South Carolina bested A&M, 6-3, in Lexington, Kentucky, at the 2015 tournament.

SCOUTING THE SERIES

Texas A&M holds the 27-15 series advantage over South Carolina, and are 7-6 at neutral sites. Since joining the SEC in 2013, the Aggies have played five regular-season series against the Gamecocks and are 11-4 in those contests.

Last season, the Aggies swept the three-game series with the then-No. 23 Gamecocks at Davis Diamond on March 26-28. The Maroon & White outscored South Carolina 18-6, and was highlighted by a run-rule on Saturday of the series.

SETTING THE SCENE