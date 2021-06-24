12th Man Productions Claims SVG Award

12th Man Productions earned four SVG nominations, including two each for Outstanding Live Game Production and Outstanding Program Series

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Athletics’ 12th Man Productions earned a nationally coveted 2021 Sports Video Group (SVG) College Sports Media Award on Wednesday, recognizing their stellar live game production work.

12th Man Productions (12MP) claimed the SVG CSMA for Outstanding Live Game Production in the Collegiate Athletics division for the Aggies’ baseball game against Texas that aired on ESPNU. It marked the first broadcast award for 12MP, which boasts a trophy case full of production honors. The award was also the first national student accolade for 12th Man Productions.

“We are extremely honored to be recognized nationally by Sports Video Group,” 12th Man Productions director of broadcasts Justin Argo said. “We take pride in producing elite content, while educating the next generation on how to make professional and compelling television. On all of our broadcasts, over 90 percent of the crew are full-time students at Texas A&M. From camera operators, engineers, replay operators, and graphics, most of these positions are undergraduate college students, from 18-22 years old. Just like the Texas A&M 12th Man tradition, these young men and women give us a 100 percent every time they come in the door. We are part of something truly special in Aggieland.”

12th Man Productions earned four SVG nominations, including two each for Outstanding Live Game Production and Outstanding Program Series. In addition to the SVG win in Outstanding Live Game Production – Collegiate Athletics, the crew also earned a nomination for Outstanding Live Game Production – Collegiate Student for a Texas A&M baseball game against Georgia. 12th Man Productions was recognized for Outstanding Program Series in the Collegiate Athletics division for “The Pulse: Texas A&M Football” and in the Collegiate Student Division for “Texas A&M Basketball: Run it Back.”

Since its inception, the SVG/NACDA College Sports Media Awards have recognized the best in college sports video production. Over the past decade, they have celebrated those who have pushed the envelope and set a higher standard for all who are part of this great industry. The CSMA issues awards in five categories across four divisions.

SVG was formed in 2006 to support the professional community that relies on video, audio, and broadcast technologies to produce and distribute sports content. Their main mission is to advance the creation, production, and distribution of sports content via educational events, networking, and community outreach. Other organizational missions include providing a knowledge resource for the growing community of sports video professionals working for broadcast / broadband organizations, professional teams and leagues, collegiate and secondary schools and facilities, and facilitating a dialogue with manufacturers, suppliers and technology developers that will improve the quality and profitability of sports programming.

Under the direction of Andy Richardson, 12th Man Productions has received an extraordinary amount of recognition over the years, including winning a pair of Telly Awards and a Lone Star Regional Sports EMMY Award in 2020. The production group was honored as the 2018 recipient of the SVG/NACDA Technology Leadership Award, annually presented to the university athletics department that meets the outlined criteria of commitment to investment in and execution of broadcast and video infrastructure and technologies. Additionally, 12MP has taken home multiple SVG Awards, including in 2013 for Program Series and in 2016 for Live Studio/Remoted Hosted Programing. The Pulse landed 12th Man Productions a 2016 Lone Star Regional Emmy Award. The group also produced the critically acclaimed documentary “The Burning Desire”, a 10th year anniversary retrospective of the 1999 Bonfire tragedy.