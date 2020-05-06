12th Man Productions Named Finalists for Three SVG Awards

The award ceremonies are slated for the SVG YouTube channel on Thursday, June 25 at 6 p.m

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Athletics’ 12th Man Productions were honored as finalists for the 2020 SVG College Sports Media Awards in three categories, the Sports Video Group and the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics announced.

“Our No. 1 job at 12th Man Productions is to be effective storytellers for our athletics programs at Texas A&M,” associate athletics director, 12th Man Productions Andy Richardson said. “These nominations highlight everything we do from live broadcasts to our TV show, as well as student-edited content. I am proud of the commitment from our staff to be the best and there is nothing more satisfying than to receive recognition from industry peers.”

The award ceremonies are slated for the SVG YouTube channel on Thursday, June 25 at 6 p.m., and will be hosted by an all-star collection of CSMA hosts from the past, including Rece Davis, Jen Lada, Tom Rinaldi, Joel Klatt and Andy Katz.

Since its inception, the SVG/NACDA College Sports Media Awards have recognized the best in college sports video production. Over the past decade, they have celebrated those who have pushed the envelope and set a higher standard for all who are part of this great industry. The CSMA issues awards in five categories across four divisions.

12th Man Productions was named finalists in the category Outstanding Program Series – Collegiate Athletics for ‘The Pulse: Texas A&M Football’. The program earned a Bronze Telly last month. The 30-minute show, which aired nationally on ESPNU last season, highlights exclusive content inside Aggie Football under the guidance of head coach Jimbo Fisher, giving fans a unique perspective of the plays and the playmakers for the Maroon & White. The weekly show is produced by assistant athletics director Buddy Kimberlin, production manager Cade Key, senior producer Mason Flick and producer/host Will Johnson.

The other two categories earning recognition for 12th Man Productions included Outstanding Live Game Production – Collegiate Student, for their work in the volleyball match of Texas A&M vs. Rice, and Outstanding Program Series – Collegiate Student, for ‘Texas A&M Men’s Basketball – Run It Back’.

Texas A&M was one of 17 schools to be named finalist in multiple categories and one of 10 honored in three areas.

SVG formed in 2006 to support the professional community that relies on video, audio, and broadcast technologies to produce and distribute sports content. Their main mission is to advance the creation, production, and distribution of sports content via educational events, networking, and community outreach. Other organizational missions include providing a knowledge resource for the growing community of sports video professionals working for broadcast/broadband organizations, professional teams and leagues, collegiate and secondary schools and facilities, and facilitating a dialogue with manufacturers, suppliers and technology developers that will improve the quality and profitability of sports programming.

Under the direction of Richardson, 12th Man Productions has received an extraordinary amount of recognition over the years, including winning a pair of Telly Awards last month. The production group was honored as the 2018 recipient of the SVG/NACDA Technology Leadership Award, annually presented to the university athletics department that meets the outlined criteria of commitment to investment in and execution of broadcast and video infrastructure and technologies. Additionally 12th Man Productions has taken home multiple SVG Awards, including in 2013 for Program Series and in 2016 for Live Studio/Remoted Hosted Programing. The Pulse also landed 12th Man Productions a 2016 Lone Star Regional Emmy Award. The group also produced the critically acclaimed documentary “The Burning Desire”, a 10th year anniversary retrospective of the 1999 Bonfire tragedy.