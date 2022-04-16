x
#14 Tennessee walks off opener vs. Texas A&M

Sophomore catcher Mayce Allen belted her sixth home run this season, and first in over a month, to go with a career-high four RBI.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Texas A&M softball’s Mayce Allen delivered at the dish on Saturday in the series opener at No. 14 Tennessee.

The sophomore catcher belted her sixth home run this season, and first in over a month, to go with a career-high four RBI.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

at No. 14 Tenneseee – L, 7-5

•    Mayce Allen: 2-for-3, 4 RBI, HR

•    Katie Dack: 1-for-2, RBI

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

at No. 14 Tenneseee – L, 7-5

•    Makinzy Herzog: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

•    Emiley Kennedy: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

at No. 14 Tenneseee – L, 7-5

•    A one-out RBI double in the bottom of the second helped the Lady Vols jump on the board first.

•    The Aggies turned their 19th double play to get out of the third inning.

•    A sac fly to centerfield by Katie Dack drove Trinity Cannon home in the top of the fourth, before a three-run bomb with two outs by Allen pushed A&M ahead, 4-1.

•    Tennessee responded in the home half of the inning by scratching two across with a pair of hits, before tying the game at four-all in the fifth. 

•    Allen’s second hit of the day sent Rylen Wiggins charging home to give the Aggies a 5-4 advantage in the sixth, but the Lady Vols fought back to level it again.

•    With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Tennessee lifted a two-run shot to right field to walk it off, 7-5. 

WHAT THEY SAID

Head coach Jo Evans

Overall thoughts on the game…

“I thought both teams did a really nice job of fighting back. It was a lot of back-and-forth, pitching changes and different strategy going on. We could have cleaned it up a little bit. We get ourselves in a bind when the lead runner gets on, but I loved our fight and that our kids are still out there looking for ways to win.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies and the Lady Vols continue the series tomorrow at 3 p.m. CT.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

