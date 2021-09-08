15 Aggie soccer closes out homestand with 5-0 win over Southern

The triumph also stretched the Aggies’ home win streak to 14 matches, tied for the sixth-longest string in school annals.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies extended their win streak to four games with a 5-0 victory over the Southern Lady Jaguars on Wednesday evening at Ellis Field.

The triumph also stretched the Aggies’ home win streak to 14 matches, tied for the sixth-longest string in school annals.

Five different Aggies tallied goals, including Lauren Gezcik’s first goal of the season and the first career goal for Natalie Yoo. Maile Hayes, Daria Britton and Natalie Abel also found the net for Texas A&M. Gezcik added an assist for a three-point night. Macy Matula led the Aggies with two assists and Kate Colvin, Makhiya McDonald, Mia Pante and Ali Russell registered one helper apiece.

The Maroon & White went into the intermission nursing a 1-0 lead, despite owning wide advantages in shots (19-1), shots-on-goal (9-0) and corner kicks (7-0).

The Aggies continued their smothering play in the second half and for the match inflated the margins for shots (38-3), shots-on-goal (18-1) and corner kicks (12-2).

Jordan Burbank and Jordyn Gunnarson each played a half in goal as the Aggies posted their second shutout of the season.

The Aggies improve to 4-2-0 on the season and Southern drops to 2-3-0.

SCORING SUMMARY

16’ – Lauren Geczik bent a left-footed free kick over the wall from 20 yards outside the right corner of the penalty box. A&M 1, SU 0

51’ – Makhiya McDonald sent a diagonal ball to Mia Pante racing into the penalty box down the right channel. Pante sent a pass across the top of the six-yard box where a sliding Maile Hayes put it in the goal. A&M 2, SU 0

55’ – Daria Britton scored on a header from six yards out on a corner kick from Natalie Abel. A&M 3, SU 0

77’ – Macy Matula played a long ball to the center stripe. Kate Colvin gathered the pass and sent a ball down the left channel to Natalie Abel. Abel dribbled the ball into the penalty box from the left corner and drove a left-footed shot past the keeper to right post from 12 yards out. A&M 4, SU 0