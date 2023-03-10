18 Texas A&M rallies back from 13-point halftime deficit, defeats Arkansas

The Aggies will face Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament Semifinals.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Powered by 18 points by Wade Taylor IV and a double-double from Henry Coleman III, No. 18 Texas A&M overcame a 13-point halftime deficit to rally past Arkansas 67-61 to reach the semifinals of the SEC Tournament on Friday at Bridgestone Arena. It was the first time the Aggies had ever overcome a halftime deficit to win at the SEC Tournament.

Down 38-25 at the break, the resilient Aggies posted their fourth rally of at least 12 points this season by limiting the Razorbacks to 23 points in the second half while exploding for 42 points. Taking control immediately in the second half, the Maroon & White had pulled within single digits by the first media timeout and within two points by the second at 11:46.

The Aggies took their first lead of the game a minute later on a Dexter Dennis lay-in but the Hogs answered with a bucket of their own to regain the advantage. The teams exchanged the lead a couple times over the next three minutes until a hook shot from Julius Marble gave the Aggies a lead they would not relinquish at the 7:42 mark.

Texas A&M kept the Razorbacks at arm’s length for the final four minutes of the game as the Hogs never got closer than four points down the stretch. It was the Aggies’ largest rally against a SEC opponent in 2022-23, just ahead of 12-point rallies over the Hogs on Feb. 15, Auburn on on Feb. 7 and Ole Miss on Feb. 29, all of which came at Reed Arena.

Taylor, the 6-foot dynamo from Dallas, Texas, scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half and hit 6-of-6 free throws, while Coleman III, a junior from Richmond, Virginia, powered in 16 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season and 10th of his career. Like Taylor, Coleman was dominant in the second half with 12 points and nine boards after the break. Also chipping in double digits were Dennis and Tyrece Radford with 11 points.

In building the 13-point first half lead, the Razorbacks hit 54.2% of their field goal attempts, including five 3-pointers, but the tide turned in the second as the Aggies limited them to 30.0% from the field, including 0-of-8 from the arc.

The national leaders in free throws made and free throw attempts, the Aggies shot just two free throws in the first half, but connected on 16-of-22 in second stanza. After struggling from the field in the first half (36.7%), the Aggies made 13 of 27 shots in the second for a 48.1 field goal percentage.

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Postgame Notes

Texas A&M 67, Arkansas 61

Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, Tenn.)

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

The Aggies improve to 24-8 overall and 2-1 on the season against the Razorbacks.

The Maroon & White move to 8-9 in the SEC Tournament with head coach Buzz Williams improving to 4-2.

TEAM NOTES

Four players finished in double figures for the ninth time this season and the first time since Feb. 7 against Auburn.

The Aggies scored 36 points in the paint and were 10-of-15 in layups.

The Maroon & White held a 43-26 rebounding advantage, specifically dominating the Razorbacks on offensive rebounds with a 17-8 reobunding margin.

Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of Henry Coleman III, Dexter Dennis, Julius Marble, Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV for the 22nd time this season (18-4).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Henry Coleman III

Recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds to log his fifth double-double of the season and 10th of his career.

Coleman’s last double-double came against Arkansas on Jan. 31 when he finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds.

Finished in double figures for the 17th time this season and the 39th time of his career.

Led the team in rebounds for the eighth time this season and 26th of his career.

Dexter Dennis

Recorded 11 points to tally double figures for the 15th time this season and the 65th of his career.

Collected five rebounds and matched his season high in blocks with two.

Julius Marble

Hauled in six rebounds.

Swiped a steal and had an assist.

Tyrece Radford

Registered double figures for the third straight game after tallying 11 points.

Has scored double digit points in 12 of the last 14 games.

Finished in double figures for the 23rd time this season and 81st of his career.

Hauled in eight rebounds and dished out two assists.

Wade Taylor IV

Led the team with 18 points to lead the team for the 16th time this season and the 20th time of his career.

Registered double figures for the ninth straight game.

Tallied double digit points for the 25th time this season and 41st time of his career.

Finished a perfect 6-of-6 at the charity stripe to finish with a 1.000 clip at the free throw line for the eighth time this season.

