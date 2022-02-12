2 A&M Equestrian takes down #5 Georgia on cumulative points

The evenly-matched Aggies and Bulldogs battled to a 9-9 deadlock with the Aggies earning the victory with a cumulative point advantage.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian team extended its winning streak to seven after rallying past No. 5 Georgia on cumulative points on Saturday at the UGA Equestrian Complex.

The evenly-matched Aggies and Bulldogs battled to a 9-9 deadlock with the Aggies earning the victory with a cumulative point advantage, 1532.00-1523.00. The Aggies improved to 8-1 overall and 4-0 against SEC foes and completed the season sweep of the Bulldogs (4-3 overall, 1-3 SEC).

“I’m really proud of this team, especially after being down at the half,” head coach Tana McKay said. “The girls never gave up. Georgia is always a tough place to play these ladies stayed the course and never weakened.”

With the Aggies trailing 9-8 with one ride remaining, junior Emmy Lu Marsh edged out Georgia’s Jax Bound by a mere half-point to knot the team score at 9-all. Marsh’s clutch ride on Slash garnered a 73 that edged Bound’s 72.5. Marsh, a junior from Tallulah, La., received Most Outstanding Performer in Rein for her heroics. Aiding the comeback were victories by Marissa Harrell (73) Lisa Bricker (72.5) in Reining.

Starting the competition off in Fences, Brooke Brombach earned the lone point for the Aggies. The freshman hit a career-high, recording a score of an 89 on Perry defeating Georgia’s Cataline Peralta score of 83. The Maroon & White were outperformed by the Bulldogs in Fences, 1-4.

In Horsemanship, Hanna Olaussen contributed a point to the Aggies. The San Antonio native advanced her record to 5-2-1 while also earning Most Outstanding Performer honors for her efforts. Ella Petak squeezed by with a 72.5-72 win on Peppy, leading to a 2-2 tie in the discipline.

In Flat action, the Aggies tallied three points from Nicole Leonard (86.5), Devon Thomas (79), and Caroline Dance (89.5). Dance received MOP honors for the third time this season, including two back-to-back meets (Nov. 12 & 13). Georgia then added two points to their score resulting in the Aggies edging them out with a 3-2 victory in that discipline.

