2 Texas A&M equestrian set to host South Carolina

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian team is set to host South Carolina on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission to the meet is free.

Last Time Out

The Aggies extended their winning streak to seven after edging No. 5 Georgia on the road, 9-9 (1532-1523), on Feb. 12. In Fences, freshman Brooke Brombach registered a career-high score of 89 on Perry defeating Georgia’s Cataline Peralta’s score of 83. Freshman Hanna Olaussen (79), senior Caroline Dance (89.5) and junior Emmy Lu Marsh (73) earned Most Outstanding Performer honors in Horsemanship, Flat and Reining, respectively.

Team Leaders

Junior MacKenzie Chapman leads the Aggies in Horsemanship after starting the season with a 7-1 record including a MOP award against Georgia on Oct. 29. In Reining, Lisa Bricker is 5-2-1 in her senior slate and has produced one MOP.

Dance dominates Flat competition with a record of 7-2. The West Chester, Pennsylvania, native has been named MOP in three meets this season, including consecutive meets against UT Martin and Lynchburg and one most recently at Georgia. In Fences, Haley Redifer holds a 6-3 record while accumulating two MOP honors for her senior year.

Series