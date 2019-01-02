COLLEGE STATION, Texas — No. 20 Texas A&M never trailed, extending their winning streak to six by defeating Vanderbilt 69-53 in a women’s basketball game at Reed Arena Thursday.

Texas A&M (17-4, 6-2 SEC) took control of the game early, scoring the contests’ first 11 points and forcing Vanderbilt to call timeout less than three minutes into the game.

Vanderbilt (6-15, 1-7 SEC) had no answer for Ciera Johnson, who recorded her seventh double double of the season with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Johnson had 10 points and nine rebounds by halftime, helping the Aggies to a 33-18 lead at the break.



Texas A&M’s Chennedy Carter scored over 20 points for the fourth consecutive game, pouring in a team-high 21. Kayla Wells added 13 points and seven rebounds, while Shambria Washington added six assists.

The win moves Texas A&M into sole possession of third place in the SEC standings as league play reached its midway point Thursday. The top four teams in the league standings receive a double-bye at the SEC Tournament, held March 6-10 in Greenville, S.C.

The Aggies have now won six straight games in the series against Vanderbilt, dating back to 2015. No player on the active roster has lost to Vanderbilt in their Texas A&M career.

Brinae Alexander led the Commodores with 24 points.

Texas A&M embarks on a two-game road swing, traveling to Ole Miss Sunday, February 3 at 2 p.m. with coverage on SEC Network +.

NOTES

Texas A&M

· Texas A&M is 17-4 on the season and 6-2 in SEC play. Vanderbilt falls to 6-15 overall and 1-7 in conference play

· The Aggies’ 17-4 record matches the program’s second-best record through 21 games—and is Texas A&M’s best record through 21 games since 2010-11

· At the midway point of the conference season, Texas A&M is alone in third place in the league standings. The top four teams receive a double-bye at the SEC Tournament, held March 6-10 in Greenville, S.C.

· The Aggies have won six straight games, matching the Aggies’ longest SEC win streak since Feb. 7-25, 2016. It matches the second-longest SEC win streak in program history

· The Aggies have won 12 of their last 14 games

· The win gives Texas A&M six straight wins in the series against Vanderbilt. No player on the active roster has lost to Vanderbilt while at Texas A&M

· Texas A&M is 10-2 at home this season, and is 21-3 in their last 24 home games

· The Aggies are 170-7 against unranked teams at home since February 2005

· Texas A&M is 17-1 this season and 72-6 all-time when leading after three quarters

· Texas A&M has not trailed since a layup by N’dea Jones at the 2:24 mark of the third quarter against Auburn—a span of 92:24 of being ahead or tied

· Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair is 374-155 in 16 seasons in Aggieland. He is 782-318 in his Hall of Fame career, which ranks seventh among active coaches in career wins

· Blair ties former Kentucky and Mississippi State head coach Sharon Fannning for sixth in SEC history with his 125th career SEC win. Blair is the conference’s active leader in SEC wins.

Chennedy Carter

· Scored 20+ points for the fourth consecutive game and the 13th time this season. She extends her school record with her 37th career game of 20+ points

· Scored 10+ points for the 28th consecutive game and the 53rd time in 54 career games

· Moved into a tie for 10th place on Texas A&M’s career 3-pointers made list with 101, tying Lana Tucker (1993-97, 102 3-pointers)

Ciera Johnson

· Had her seventh double-double of the season and her third in SEC play

· Scored 10+ points for the fifth straight game and the 17th time this season. She has scored 10+ points in nine of her last 10 games.

· Grabbed 10+ rebounds for the seventh time this season

Kayla Wells

· Scored 10+ points for the fourth straight game and the 16th time this season