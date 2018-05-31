ESPN today announced the kickoff times for the first three games of the 2018 Texas A&M football season, which begins Thursday, August 30 when Texas A&M faces-off with Northwestern State at 7:30 p.m. CT (televised on the SEC Network)at Kyle Field.

In addition, Texas A&M’s long-awaited matchup with the Clemson Tigers will kick off 6 p.m. CT (televised by ESPN) at Kyle Field on Saturday, September 8.

The Aggies will also host Louisiana Monroe on September 15 at 6:30 p.m. CT (televised on the SEC Network).

To view the 2018 Texas A&M Football Schedule, click here.

