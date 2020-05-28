A&M Athletics Has Best Academic Year in School History

The Aggies put together a record-breaking spring semester in the classroom, boasting a 3.4 GPA

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The 2019-20 academic year goes down as the best in Texas A&M Athletics history, as it set records in grade-point averages and the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll selections.

“We’re incredibly proud of our student-athletes and congratulate them for being part of a new benchmark for academic success,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “Thanks to the Student-Athlete Services team for working through adversity due to COVID-19, making innovative adjustments that led to these unprecedented levels of achievement.”

Senior Associate Athletics Director of Student-Athlete Services Joe Fields said, “The Center for Student-Athlete Student Services is extremely proud of our student-athletes academic accomplishments this year. Academically, this year turned out to be the very best year in Texas A&M Athletics history. To accomplish these accolades during unprecedented times speaks volumes of our student-athletes’ character and commitment to excellence.”

The Aggies put together a record-breaking spring semester in the classroom, boasting a 3.4 GPA and seeing 390 student-athletes earn AD Honor Roll recognition for receiving a 3.0 GPA or better. For the first time ever, Texas A&M turned in a cumulative GPA above a 3.0, and all 18 programs came in above that 3.0 mark.

In the fall, the Maroon & White also produced tremendous success in the classroom. They broke the record for the best GPA for a fall semester in A&M history, and 10 teams boasted a GPA of 3.0 or higher. There were 325 Aggies that earned a selection to the AD Honor Roll, which is the second-highest mark for a fall semester.

“Our Student-Athlete Services was recently recognized as a leader, honored campus-wide with the ‘Advising Team Award’ from Texas A&M University Advisors and Counselors,” Bjork said. “While this recognition is impressive, student-athlete academic performance at a record level is the true reward for the Advising Team’s effort and dedication.”