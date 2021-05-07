2021 Aggie Football Jeopardy

Mike Lucas hosts Aggie football jeopardy with a contingent of local media members

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's a new annual tradition at KAGS: Aggie Football Jeopardy!

Andrew Monaco, the 2020 champion, could not participate this year so a new panel of contestants took a shot at the title.

KAGS' sports reporter Mike Lucas hosted the game, while KAGS' sports director Justin Woodard, TexAgs' Olin Buchanan and The Eagle's Travis L. Brown played along.

Part one of the game is in the header video.

Part two of the game is also right above this text.

Parts three and four will be below the text.

We can't all be winners.

Just won Aggie jeopardy on KAGS but all my wife does is lecture me for fidgeting so much. — Olin Buchanan (@olinbuchanan) July 5, 2021