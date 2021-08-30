2021 Bearkat Football Preview: Special Teams

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — It doesn't take just two phases of the game to win a national title. It takes all three.



The Sam Houston Bearkats were outstanding on both offense and defense in the Spring 2021 season, but made impacts on special teams throughout the season as well.



Jequez Ezzard, one of the most electric players in the FCS, gained most of the headlines by earning multiple all-America honors as a punt returner. The graduate transfer from Howard is back for his second season with the Kats after leading the nation in punt return average and returning a pair of punts for scores a year ago.



His biggest came in the Kats' semifinal win over James Madison when he took a punt back 80 yards for a score as part of Sam Houston's epic comeback win over the Dukes.



But Ezzard was not the only impact newcomer on special teams the Kats had in the Spring 2021 season. Freshman kicker Seth Morgan snatched the starting placekicker spot at the beginning of the year and never relinquished hold of it.



The Klein Oak HS product was a HERO Sports freshman all-American and was named to the all-Southland Conference first team after nailing 12 of his 14 field goal tries on the year, including all three tries from beyond 40 yards. None was bigger than his 45-yard shot on a soggy surface at the end of the third quarter of the national title game.



His efforts were key pieces to the Kats were just 8-for-14 on field goal attempts in 2019, helping Sam Houston convert points on 86 percent of their redzone opportunities.



The other pieces of the Kats' kicking unit are also back in long snapper Noah Caldwell and holder Ryan Humphries, the 2020 recipient of the Frederick Award as the top holder in the nation.



Sam Houston will also boast one of the top punters in the FCS once again in Matt McRobert, who is back for his fourth season with the Kats. The Australia native did not get as much work in the Spring 2021 season thanks to the Kats' offense being more proficient in 2019, but he was just as effective as ever, earning all-Southland Conference first team honors.



A preseason all-WAC selection this year, McRobert was also recently named to the watch list for the FCS Punter of the Year award. He averaged 42.1 yards per punt a year ago and had just four touchbacks in 40 tries.