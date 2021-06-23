2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge Matchups Set

The SEC won the 2021 SEC/Big 12 Challenge by winning five of the nine games played.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The ninth annual Big 12/SEC Challenge will feature 10 games played on Saturday, January 29, 2022, in a matchup of two premier college basketball conferences.

All 10 of the Big 12’s teams and 10 of the SEC’s 14 member institutions will participate in this year’s event. Each of the 10 SEC teams that participate in the 2022 Challenge will be a part of the 2023 event.

This will be the seventh year that a bye in the league schedule for participating teams was created to accommodate the single-day format. The first two years of the challenge were played over several days in November and December but the last six events have been consolidated to one single day in January. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise the contests.

Start times and network designations will be announced at a later date.

Big 12/SEC Challenge (January 29, 2022):

Baylor at Alabama

West Virginia at Arkansas

Oklahoma at Auburn

Oklahoma State at Florida

Kentucky at Kansas

LSU at TCU

Kansas State at Ole Miss

Mississippi State at Texas Tech

Missouri at Iowa State