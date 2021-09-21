2022 Texas A&M Football Schedule Announced

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The complete 2022 Texas A&M Football schedule was announced by the Southeastern Conference Tuesday evening.

Texas A&M hosts SEC foes Ole Miss (Oct. 29), Florida (Nov. 5) and LSU (Nov. 26) at Kyle Field in the 2022 season. The Aggies will travel to Mississippi State (Oct. 1), Alabama (Oct. 8), South Carolina (Oct. 22) and Auburn (Nov. 12), along with the neutral site matchup against Arkansas in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sept. 24.