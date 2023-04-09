Who is Sam Bennett? Meet the Madisonville native making a historic run at the Masters

The Madisonville native just tied for the second-best score after three rounds by an amateur in Masters history.

TEXAS, USA — An unfamiliar name was near the top of the leaderboard at the Masters this weekend in Aggies star Sam Bennett.

The Madisonville native made history Sunday morning as players finished up the third round after several weather delays.

Bennett's score of 4-under par after 54 holes tied for the second-best mark by an amateur in Masters history. Bennett was the winner of last year's U.S. Amateur at the Ridgewood Country Club in New Jersey as a fifth-year star at Texas A&M.

According to Golf.com, Bennett won SEC Golfer of the Year as a senior and was also a finalist for the Fred Haskins Award, which is awarded to the nation's top golfer.

READ MORE: Here are the Masters payouts for each player depending on their finishing position

Even though Bennett has NIL deals with Ping and a few other companies, no matter where he finishes, he won't make a dime off his placement at the Masters due to his amateur status.

Bennett took a trip to Augusta National a few weeks ago with coach Brian Kortan who will be Sam's caddie for the tournament.

"I know it sounds crazy, but I know all the slopes and where to miss it and not to miss it," Bennett said about Augusta. "I am soaking it all in. I feel like I'm prepared. I am going to have fun, but I'm not treating it like a hit and giggle. I am here to compete."

Bennett also made the cut at last year's U.S. Open. In addition, Bennett has played a few PGA Tour events to start his young career.