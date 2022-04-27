21 Aggie baseball set to open series at Vanderbilt

The Aggies are 9-3 this season against teams ranked in the USA Today Coaches Top 25, including 7-3 against teams in the top 10.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies embark on their third consecutive weekend series against a top 25 team as the Maroon & White face the No. 22 Vanderbilt Commodores in a Thursday-Saturday set at Hawkins Field. Thursday’s action starts at 7:02 pm and airs nationally on ESPNU. The series continues with games on Friday (6:02 pm) and Saturday (2:02 pm).

ABOUT THE AGGIES

The Aggies are 9-3 this season against teams ranked in the USA Today Coaches Top 25, including 7-3 against teams in the top 10. Most recently, Texas A&M won two-of-three in a home set against then-No. 3 Arkansas. The Maroon & White took two-of-three in road series at then-No. 8 LSU and then-No. 10 Georgia. They also claimed a road midweek win against then-No. 8 Texas. The Aggies won home midweek games against then-No. 15 Texas State and No. 25 Dallas Baptist.

Texas A&M has outscored their ranked opponents 105-60, slashing .314/.429/.539 in the 12 games with 26 doubles, three triples and 21 home runs. Jack Moss is hitting .481 (26-for-54) with 12 runs, five doubles, one triple, two home runs and 13 RBI. Austin Bost is batting .426 (20-for-47) with 13 runs, two doubles, three home runs and nine RBI. Dylan Rock is hitting .372 (16-for-43) with 19 runs, three doubles, six home runs and 17 RBI. Logan Britt has four home runs and 11 RBI and Troy Claunch has added 14 RBI.

Through 18 league games, Rock leads the SEC with 27 runs, a .843 slugging percentage and 59 total bases. He ranks second in the SEC in home runs (9), hits (26) and on-base percentage (.500) and third in RBI (23).

This season, Rock leads Texas A&M in runs (38), home runs (10), RBI (34), stolen bases (10), slugging percentage (.672) and on-base percentage (.472). Rock also has nine doubles and one triple on the year. He ranks in the top 10 in the SEC in on-base percentage (5th), slugging percentage (7th) and runs (7th).

Moss has been the Aggies most consistent hitter, batting .a team-high .386 with a .448 on-base percentage. He has reached base in 37 of the 39 games this season. In 2022, he has a team-high 20 multi-hit games. In addition to batting average, he leads the team in hits (61) and doubles (11) and ranks second in RBI, slugging percentage (.544) and on-base percentage (.448). Moss ranks second in the SEC in hits and hits per game (1.56). He trails only Auburn’s Blake Rambusch (65/1.59) in both categories.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENTS

The Commodores enter the fray with a 28-11 overall mark, including a 9-9 ledger in the Southeastern Conference. Vanderbilt is slashing .297/.398/.476 at the plate with 45 home runs and 57 stolen bases. Vanderbilt is powered by Dominic Keegan who is batting .407 with 28 runs, 14 doubles, one triple, seven home runs and 40 RBI. Spencer Jones is hitting .365 with 36 runs, 16 doubles, one triple, six home runs and 34 RBI. Enrique Bradfield leads the team with 39 runs and 26 stolen bases. The pitching staff owns a 2.92 ERA with a .199 opponent batting average, 1.08 WHIP and 426 strikeouts in 342.0 innings.

SERIES NOTES

The Commodores and Aggies have met 19 times with the Maroon & White holding the series edge, 11-8. All of the meetings have occurred since the Aggies joined the SEC. Texas A&M blanked the Commodores, 5-0, at the 2013 SEC Tournament in their first meeting, but Vanderbilt returned the favor winning an elimination game, 3-0, at the same event. The teams have a fierce rivalry at the SEC Tournament, playing seven times in Hoover. The Aggies have the 4-3 advantage at the tournament, but both teams have eliminated the other from the event twice. Vanderbilt won elimination games in 2013 and ‘15 while the Aggies bounced the ‘Dores from the tournament in 2016 and ‘18.