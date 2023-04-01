21 Aggie softball drops series opener to #3 Tennessee 2-1 in 10 innings

Tennessee (28-2, 9-1 SEC) scored two runs on two hits and one error in the top of the 10th inning.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — In a low scoring, pitching dominated game the #21 Aggie softball team lost the series opener to #3 Tennessee 2-1 in 10 innings on Friday night.

The Lady Volunteers scored two runs on two hits and one error in the top of the 10th inning.



After a near one hour and thirty minute lightening delay, the Aggies put together a last effort comeback scoring one run in the bottom of the 10th but fell short.

Despite registering only two hits, A&M had multiple scoring opportunities leaving a total of nine runners on base, including the bases loaded in the second and sixth innings.

The Aggie pitching duo of Emily Leavitt Shaylee Ackerman combined to strike out 10 batters.

The only issue, Tennessee countered with Ashley Rogers who pitched nine innings of no-hit softball. Rogers struck out 11 batters.

Entering the series, the Lady Vols lead the SEC with a .99 ERA so their pitching dominance lived up to the hype.