21 Aggie softball takes down Lamar 3-2

Trinity Cannon played hero as she hit a walk-off single down the left field in the bottom of the seventh inning.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It was a little too close for comfort, but the #21 Aggie softball team rallied to beat Lamar 3-2 on Tuesday night at Davis Diamond.

Trinity Cannon singled down the left field line to drive in the game winning run in the seventh inning scoring Keely Williams.

Williams hit a lead-off double to start the bottom of the ninth and advanced to third after a sac bunt from senior Morgan Smith.

Now 20 and 11 on the year, the Aggies scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the third on a double-steal.

In the top of the fifth, Lamar took control thanks to two solo home runs to take a 2-1 lead.