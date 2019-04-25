COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Twenty-one members of the Texas A&M Equestrian team earned academic awards as announced by the National Collegiate Equestrian Association Thursday.

Ashton Dunkel and Darby Gardner were named to the Farnam NCEA Academic First Team, which is given to those who have competed in a minimum of 70 percent of the school's meets, while maintaining a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Rhian Murphy was named to the Farnam NCEA Academic Second Team, which is given to those who have competed in at least 60 percent of the school’s meets, while maintaining a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.25.

Rebekah Chenelle, Brianna Peddicord, Katie Conklin, Kalee McCann, Sarah Orsak and Marissa Harrell were named to the Farnam Academic Honorable Mention Team. Student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of the school's meets and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.0-or-better.

Grace Bentien, Rebecca Bigelow, Rheagan Bryant, Tina Christie, Cameron Crenwelge, Julie Hill, Adele McKenna, Madison Malsch, Lindsay Schauder, Mali Selman, Hannah Tapling and Ann Elizabeth Tebow were named to the APHA Academic Honor Roll, which is given to the top academic student-athletes who have earned a cumulative GPA of 3.25 while maintaining full-time enrollment in the previous spring and fall semesters respectively.