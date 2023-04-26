23 A&M softball picks up 12-0 run-rule win over Prairie View A&M

Sophomore pitchers Emily Leavitt and Emiley Kennedy combined to no-hit Prairie View A&M as Texas A&M run-ruled the Panthers in five innings.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Sophomore pitchers Emily Leavitt and Emiley Kennedy combined to no-hit Prairie View A&M as Texas A&M run-ruled the Panthers 12-0 in five innings on Tuesday afternoon at Davis Diamond.

Leavitt started the game and struck out three of the eight batters she faced, while allowing two walks in 2.0 innings of work. Kennedy meanwhile earned the win after pitching the final three innings striking out three and allowing two walks.

Sophomore Allie Enright led the Aggies offensively going 2-for-3, including two doubles and four RBI. Ten different Aggies scored, including freshman Riley Valentine and junior Trinity Cannon each scoring a pair of runs.

Texas A&M used a big six run inning in the opening frame, before adding one in the fourth. A five-run fourth inning put the run-rule in reach, before Kennedy sat Prairie View A&M down in order in the top half of the fifth to end the game.