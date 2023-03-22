24 A&M softball rallies to defeat Louisiana Tech

The Aggies overcame a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Lady Techsters.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The #24 Texas A&M softball team used a 5th inning surge to defeat Louisiana Tech (6-3) on Wednesday night at Davis Diamond.

The Aggies struck first with a run in the bottom of the 1st, but they ran into trouble midway through the contest.

Emiley Kennedy allowed a solo home run to KB Briley to start the 3rd which tied the game. Control issues plagued the sophomore pitcher throughout the frame to make matters worse. After reaching on a hit-by-pitch, the Lady Techsters drew three walks in the inning. Two of those drove in a run with the bases loaded.

College Station alum Bre Warren got the Aggies out of the inning with a diving catch in left field. She made another diving grab to record the last out of the 4th inning.

Heading into the 5th, the Aggies trailed the game 3-2. Catcher Julia Cottrill put A&M back in front with a two-run HR off the scoreboard in left field.

Later in the frame, the former A&M Consolidated Tiger Aiyanna Coleman hit a double to left to put another runner in scoring position. Coleman finished the night with a 3-3 showing at the plate, including two doubles.

The Aggies picked up some extra insurance, courtesy of junior Rylen Wiggins. The third baseman hit her second home run of the year to straight-away centerfield, extending the A&M lead to 6-3.

Emily Leavitt picked up the win in the circle, improving her record to 5-4. She tossed four scoreless innings. She allowed one hit and recorded five strikeouts.