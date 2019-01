COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M women's basketball team won its fifth straight game on Sunday after upsetting #15 Kentucky, 73-71.

Chennedy Carter and Kayla Wells led the way for the #24 Aggies with 20 points each. Ciera Johnson also chipped in 19.

Jada Walton played 18 minutes off the bench, and coach Gary Blair said after the game she was one of the most important parts of the win.