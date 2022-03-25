25 Aggie men's tennis splits Friday double header

The No. 25 Texas A&M men’s tennis team swept Prairie View A&M 7-0 before dropping a 4-3 match to No. 4 Tennessee Friday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 25 Texas A&M men’s tennis team swept Prairie View A&M 7-0 before dropping a 4-3 match to No. 4 Tennessee Friday at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies moved to 15-9 on the season and 3-2 in league play while the Panthers fell to 2-19 on the year and the Volunteers improved to 15-5 this spring and 3-3 in conference matches.

To open the day, A&M posted a trio of doubles wins to stake themselves to a 1-0 advantage against the Panthers. Austin Abbrat and Stefan Storch raced through a 6-0 victory over Adrien Blackwell and Jaydn Boone on court two. The point was clinched via a 6-2 win from Matthis Ross and Mathis Bondaz on court three against PV’s Juan Malham Viada and Joseph Gonzales. Noah Schachter and Kenner Taylor posted a 6-2 win on the top court to round out doubles action against Jorge Juarez Caballero and Diego Hatem.

In singles, A&M found points from Bondaz, Ross, Storch, Abbrat, Taylor and Anish Sriniketh. Sriniketh danced through a 6-1, 6-1 win on court six against Blackwell. Taylor followed with a 6-0, 6-0 win on court five against Boone. Storch posted point number four for A&M as he dusted Gonzales 6-1, 6-0 on court three.

Abbrat picked up a 6-0, 6-1 on court four against Hatem followed by a 6-0, 6-4 win by Ross on court two over Viada. The final point of the match was earned by Bondaz via a 6-2, 6-2 result on court one against Caballero.

In the night cap, A&M came out with the steam as the capture the doubles point with wins on the top two courts. Schachter and Taylor earned their second win of the day as the topped Emile Hudd and Shunsuke Mitsui 6-3 on the top court. The point was clinched by Giulio Perego and Pierce Rollins as they topped Adam Walton and Mark Wallner 6-4 on court two.

The Aggies held the momentum early in the singles matches as they claimed first sets on four of six courts. Perego raced through a 6-2, 6-2 win on court five over Martin Prata to push A&M ahead 2-0. Not too long after Perego won, freshman Luke Casper put the Aggies third and final point on the board as he defeated Wallner 6-3, 6-3.

The Vols picked wins on the top four courts to secure the team win beginning with Mitsui’s 6-3, 6-4 win on court three over A&M’s Guido Marson. Angel Diaz outlasted A&M’s Ross 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 followed by No. 21 Walton’s 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4 win on court one over No. 56 Schachter. In the final match on, UT’s No. 40 Hudd tripped up Raphael Perot 5-7, 7-5, 6-1.

UP NEXT