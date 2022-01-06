25 Aggie women's hoops falls to #7 Tennessee

Texas A&M drops to 0-2 in SEC play following the 73 to 45 loss.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M falls to 10-4 overall this season and 0-2 in conference play.

The Maroon & White is now 7-9 against Tennessee all-time.

TEAM NOTES

Tennessee made six free throws on eight attempts. That is tied for the second-lowest number of made freebies this year by an Aggie opponent.

A&M has either tied or committed fewer turnover than its opponent in seven games this season, after matching the Lady Vols with 14 turnovers.

The Aggies made 4-of-5 3-pointers to open the game and ended the first quarter with a 21-20 lead. A&M is now 9-1 when leading after the first period.

The Maroon & White’s 45 points is the lowest point total of the year for the team.

Texas A&M utilized a starting lineup of Jordan Nixon, Qadashah Hoppie, Destiny Pitts, Kayla Wells and Jada Malone for the first time this season (0-1).

This is the ninth different starting lineup the Aggies have used this season.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Destiny Pitts led the Aggies in scoring for the fourth time this season, pouring in 12 points and draining two 3-pointers.

Kayla Wells has scored in double digits every game this year, after scoring 11 points against the Lady Volunteers. She has now scored 10-or-more points in 78 games throughout her career.

Wells has played in 138 games for the Aggies, which is six games from breaking Karla Gilbert's program record of 143.

Jada Malone made the second start of her career.

Women’s Basketball Hall-of-Famer Gary Blair falls to 848-337 in his career with a 440-174 record at Texas A&M.

