25 Mizzou powers past Texas A&M, 7-2

Reigning Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week Katie Dack left the yard for the fourth-straight game.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Texas A&M softball team (27-20, 5-15 SEC) was unable to overcome No. 25 Missouri (31-17, 10-9 SEC) on Saturday at Mizzou Softball Stadium, falling 7-2.

Senior Morgan Smith accounted for four of A&M’s seven hits in the game, extending her reached base streak to 21-straight contests.

Reigning Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week Katie Dack left the yard for the fourth-straight game, becoming the first Aggie to hit a bomb in four-straight since Mel Dumezich did so in 2012.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

at No. 25 Missouri – L, 7-2

● Morgan Smith: 4-for-4, RBI

● Katie Dack: 1-for-2, 2 BB, HR

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

at No. 25 Missouri – L, 7-2

● Emiley Kennedy: 2.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 1 K

● Grace Uribe: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

● Makinzy Herzog: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

at No. 25 Missouri – L, 7-2

● Missouri scratched a run across in the opening frame with a sac fly to right field.

● The Tigers extended their lead in the third with a three-run blast to centerfield and a single to left field to make it 5-0 for the home team.

● Relief pitcher Grace Uribe and the Aggies sat the Tigers down in order for the first time in the fourth.

● A two-run bomb in the bottom of the fifth carried Missouri to a 7-0 advantage, before Dack left the yard in the sixth to get the Maroon & White on the board.

● Makinzy Herzog stepped into the circle in the home half of the sixth, striking out the side.

● Senior Haley Lee knocked her team-high 12th double of the season with one out in the seventh, while Smith’s career-high fourth hit of the day drove her home to bring the Aggies within five, but the Tigers held on for the 7-2 win.

QUOTING COACH EVANS

On Morgan Smith’s performance at the plate…

“Missouri was up by five runs, there is two outs and Morgan (Smith) is at the plate and a meeting is called in the circle to talk about what needs to be thrown to get her out. To have to call a timeout and talk about Morgan tells you about what she’s been doing to them offensively. I thought she was phenomenal today, and she’s been so good all year long and consistent for us.”

On Katie Dack’s performance at the dish…