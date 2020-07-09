29 Aggies Make Opening Week NFL Rosters

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M football program is well represented in the NFL.
29 Aggies made opening week rosters and 28 will suit up in Week 1. Philadelphia's Daeshon Hall will start the year on the physically unable to perform list.
Here's a full list of the Aggies who made the cut:
Arizona Cardinals: WR Christian Kirk
Atlanta Falcons: OL Jake Matthews
Baltimore Ravens: DL Justin Madubuike, LB Otaro Alaka
Buffalo Bills: LB Tyrel Dodson
Chicago Bears: OL Germain Ifedi
Cleveland Browns: DE Myles Garrett
Cincinnati Bengals: RB Trayveon Williams, K Randy Bullock
Dallas Cowboys: S Donovan Wilson
Denver Broncos: LB Von Miller
Detroit Lions: LS Don Muhlbach
Green Bay Packers: TE Jace Sternberger, DE Kingsley Keke
Houston Texans: FB Cullen Gillaspia
Jacksonville Jaguars: K Josh Lambo
Kansas City Chiefs: S Armani Watts, TE Ricky Seals-Jones
Los Angeles Rams: WR Josh Reynolds
New England Patriots: OL Jermaine Eluemunor
New Orleans Saints: OL Erik McCoy
New York Jets: P Braden Mann
Philadelphia Eagles: DE Daeshon Hall (physically unable to perform list)
Seattle Seahawks: OL Cedric Ogbuehi, DE Damontre Moore
Tampa Bay Bucs: WR Mike Evans, S Justin Evans (PUP)
Tennessee Titans: QB Ryan Tannehill
Washington: S Deshazor Everett