29 Aggies Make Opening Week NFL Rosters

It's the most players on opening week rosters of any school in Texas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M football program is well represented in the NFL.

29 Aggies made opening week rosters and 28 will suit up in Week 1. Philadelphia's Daeshon Hall will start the year on the physically unable to perform list.

Here's a full list of the Aggies who made the cut:

Arizona Cardinals: WR Christian Kirk

Atlanta Falcons: OL Jake Matthews

Baltimore Ravens: DL Justin Madubuike, LB Otaro Alaka

Buffalo Bills: LB Tyrel Dodson

Chicago Bears: OL Germain Ifedi

Cleveland Browns: DE Myles Garrett

Cincinnati Bengals: RB Trayveon Williams, K Randy Bullock

Dallas Cowboys: S Donovan Wilson

Denver Broncos: LB Von Miller

Detroit Lions: LS Don Muhlbach

Green Bay Packers: TE Jace Sternberger, DE Kingsley Keke

Houston Texans: FB Cullen Gillaspia

Jacksonville Jaguars: K Josh Lambo

Kansas City Chiefs: S Armani Watts, TE Ricky Seals-Jones

Los Angeles Rams: WR Josh Reynolds

New England Patriots: OL Jermaine Eluemunor

New Orleans Saints: OL Erik McCoy

New York Jets: P Braden Mann

Philadelphia Eagles: DE Daeshon Hall (physically unable to perform list)

Seattle Seahawks: OL Cedric Ogbuehi, DE Damontre Moore

Tampa Bay Bucs: WR Mike Evans, S Justin Evans (PUP)

Tennessee Titans: QB Ryan Tannehill