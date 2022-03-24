3 A&M equestrian team set to compete in SEC Championships

If the Aggies defeat South Carolina, they will play the winner of Auburn and Georgia’s meet in Saturday’s final at 2 p.m. CT.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team (11-3, 5-1 SEC) opens play as the top seed in the Southeastern Conference Championships against South Carolina (2-9, 1-5 SEC) on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Auburn University Horse Center.

Team Leaders

Leading the Jumping Seat events are senior Caroline Dance (Flat) and junior Kaitlyn Lovingfoss (Fences). Lovingfoss is 4-1 in her last five appearances and 9-5 on the year. In addition, Lovingfoss has earned four Most Outstanding Performer honors. Dance is 9-5 on the season, including a five-meet winning streak in the middle of the season that included three MOP recognitions. Rhian Murphy has also posted six wins in Flat. The graduate student is 3-1 in her last four rides, including one MOP against No. 1 Oklahoma State.

In Western disciplines, senior MacKenzie Chapman (8-2-2) and freshman Hanna Olaussen (8-3-1) lead the Horsemanship group. Most notably, Olaussen is 4-1 in her last five appearances including one MOP honor. In Reining, senior Lisa Bricker boasts a 7-4-1 record and junior Emmy-Lu Marsh holds a record of 7-3-2. Marsh, a Tallulah, Louisiana, native is undefeated in her last seven rides at 5-0-2 including one MOP honor. Bricker, a Temecula, California, native is 4-2 in her last six outings with one MOP honor.

Monthly Awards

Sophomore Keesa Luers was named the SEC and NCEA Reining Rider of the Month for March. Luers went 2-0 in Reining, securing her first career victory and first career MOP honor at No. 7 SMU after outscoring Chalyce Head, 74-73. Senior Grace Boston earned Fences SEC Co-Rider of the Month. Boston registered a 3-0 record including one MOP recognition against Bridgewater.

Advancing Means

If the Aggies defeat South Carolina, they will play the winner of Auburn and Georgia’s meet in Saturday’s final at 2 p.m. CT.

How to Keep Up

Live scoring can be found here. A live stream will be provided on the SEC Network+ here. Fans can also follow @AggieEquestrian on Twitter for up-to-date results.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Tana McKay

on the team’s excitement…