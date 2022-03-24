3 A&M equestrian team set to compete in SEC Championships

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team (11-3, 5-1 SEC) opens play as the top seed in the Southeastern Conference Championships against South Carolina (2-9, 1-5 SEC) on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Auburn University Horse Center.
Team Leaders
Leading the Jumping Seat events are senior Caroline Dance (Flat) and junior Kaitlyn Lovingfoss (Fences). Lovingfoss is 4-1 in her last five appearances and 9-5 on the year. In addition, Lovingfoss has earned four Most Outstanding Performer honors. Dance is 9-5 on the season, including a five-meet winning streak in the middle of the season that included three MOP recognitions. Rhian Murphy has also posted six wins in Flat. The graduate student is 3-1 in her last four rides, including one MOP against No. 1 Oklahoma State.
In Western disciplines, senior MacKenzie Chapman (8-2-2) and freshman Hanna Olaussen (8-3-1) lead the Horsemanship group. Most notably, Olaussen is 4-1 in her last five appearances including one MOP honor. In Reining, senior Lisa Bricker boasts a 7-4-1 record and junior Emmy-Lu Marsh holds a record of 7-3-2. Marsh, a Tallulah, Louisiana, native is undefeated in her last seven rides at 5-0-2 including one MOP honor. Bricker, a Temecula, California, native is 4-2 in her last six outings with one MOP honor.
Monthly Awards
Sophomore Keesa Luers was named the SEC and NCEA Reining Rider of the Month for March. Luers went 2-0 in Reining, securing her first career victory and first career MOP honor at No. 7 SMU after outscoring Chalyce Head, 74-73. Senior Grace Boston earned Fences SEC Co-Rider of the Month. Boston registered a 3-0 record including one MOP recognition against Bridgewater.
Advancing Means
If the Aggies defeat South Carolina, they will play the winner of Auburn and Georgia’s meet in Saturday’s final at 2 p.m. CT.
How to Keep Up
Live scoring can be found here. A live stream will be provided on the SEC Network+ here. Fans can also follow @AggieEquestrian on Twitter for up-to-date results.
Texas A&M Quotes
Head Coach Tana McKay
on the team’s excitement…
“Everything changes during postseason when we travel with our horses. It’s a little bit more like a real horse show that the athletes are used to from growing up. The atmosphere changes a little bit having our four-legged teammates here. Thursday’s prep day is really nice because not only do we get to watch our horses, but it allows us to watch the other team’s horses. It’s important to have some bonding time and settle in as we watch the horses and create a game plan for tomorrow. We know what group of horses we’ll be riding tomorrow so we’ll be ready.”