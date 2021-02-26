3 Texas A&M women's basketball takes down Alabama; Will play for SEC title on Sunday

The Aggies will play for their first SEC Regular Season Title in program history on Sunday against No. 5 South Carolina.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M climbs to 21-1 with a 12-1 record in Southeastern Conference play.

· Alabama drops to 15-7 overall with an 8-7 mark against SEC opponents.

· The Aggies improve to 10-1 in the all-time series against the Crimson Tide and 5-0 in Tuscaloosa.

TEAM NOTES

· They will be competing for the first regular season championship since they won the Big 12 crown in the 2006-07 season.

· Texas A&M ended the first half on a 13-0 run that gave it a 42-29 lead going into the break.

· The Aggies once again enjoyed a 10-point lead against their opponent, marking the 19th game that they have built a double-digit cushion.

· A&M shot 52.9% from the field in the first half

· The Aggies are 9-1 on the road this season, their most away wins since the 2018-19 campaign.

· The Maroon & White caused 18 turnovers and scored 22 points of those mistakes.

· Texas A&M won the battle in the paint, 36-26.

· For the 10th time this season, four Aggies scored in double digits.

· Jasmine Walker of Alabama only scored 11 points, while she has been averaging 20.8 points per game this year.

· Texas A&M started its 22nd consecutive game of the season with a lineup of Aaliyah Wilson, Jordan Nixon, Kayla Wells, N’dea Jones and Ciera Johnson.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· N’dea Jones registered her 13th double-double this season and the 39th of her career, scoring 12 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.

· Jones had 10 of her rebounds at the half against the Crimson Tide.

· N’dea Jones now has 996 rebounds in her career, only seven from surpassing A&M’s all-time leader, Anriel Howard.

· Jordan Nixon had a team-high 11 points in the first half, going 4-of-5 from the field.

· Nixon finished the game with 16 points and three made 3-pointers.

· Kayla Wells posted 16 points with four assists, going 6-of-13 from the field.

· The Dallas, Texas, native notched her 12th double-digit scoring effort of the season and 62st such performance of her career.

· Aaliyah Wilson finished with 10 points, dropping double digits in points for the 17th time in the 2020-21 campaign and 36th time in her career.

· Destiny Pitts nailed three more 3-pointers, bring her season total to 45.

· Anna Dreimane came off the bench and gave valuable minutes, swatting away one shot and nabbing a steal.

· Head coach Gary Blair sees his career record improve to 834-331 overall with a 426-168 mark since taking the helm at Texas A&M in 2003-04.

UP NEXT