HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The FCS Stats team released its All-American teams on Monday and four Sam Houston players made the cut.

Defensive end Jahari Kay is the lone first-teamer, while quarterback Eric Schmid, offensive lineman Colby Thomas and punt returner Jequezz Ezzard landed on the second team.

The Bearkats continue to say individual accolades don't matter to them.