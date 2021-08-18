5 Aggies make SEC Soccer Preseason Watchlist

The SEC returns 79.3 percent (23 of 29) of the players that earned first or second team All-SEC honors last season. Ten of the 14 first team selections return for the 2021 campaign. Included in the group of returners is SEC Forward of the Year (Anna Podojil, Arkansas), SEC Co-Defender of the Year (Karlina Sample, Texas A&M) and SEC Goalkeeper of the Year (Ashley Orkus, Ole Miss)