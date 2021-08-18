5 Aggies make SEC Soccer Preseason Watchlist

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Sixty student-athletes have been named to the 2021 SEC Soccer Preseason Watchlist.
The SEC returns 79.3 percent (23 of 29) of the players that earned first or second team All-SEC honors last season. Ten of the 14 first team selections return for the 2021 campaign. Included in the group of returners is SEC Forward of the Year (Anna Podojil, Arkansas), SEC Co-Defender of the Year (Karlina Sample, Texas A&M) and SEC Goalkeeper of the Year (Ashley Orkus, Ole Miss)
Arkansas and Texas A&M tied as the favorites to win the 2021 Southeastern Conference women’s soccer title in voting by the league’s 14 head coaches. South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Tennessee rounded out the top five.
The 29th season of women’s soccer in the SEC season begins Thursday, August 19.
Alabama
Macy Clem (MF)
Felicia Knox (MF)
Reyna Reyes (D)
Ashlynn Serepca (F)
Arkansas
Jessica De Filippo (F)
Parker Goins (F)
Bryana Hunter (D)
Taylor Malham (MF)
Kayla McKeon (MF)
Anna Podojil (F)
Auburn
Anna Haddock (MF)
Alyssa Malonson (MF)
Maddie Prohaska (GK)
Florida
Madison Alexander (F)
Kit Loferski (F)
Kouri Peace (F)
Georgia
Abby Boyan (MF)
Kayla Bruster (D)
Cecily Stoute (D)
Emory Wegener (GK)
Kentucky
Julia Grosso (F)
Maria Olsen (MF)
Jordyn Rhodes (F)
Ulfa Ulfarsdottir (MF)
LSU
Tinaya Alexander (F)
Shannon Cooke (D)
Wasila Diwura-Soale (MF)
Mollee Swift (GK)
Chiara Ritchie-Williams (MF)
Ole Miss
Channing Foster (F/MF)
Molly Martin (M)
Sydney Michalak (D)
Ashley Orkus (GK)
Haleigh Stackpole (MF)
Mississippi State
Maddy Anderson (GK)
Alyssa D’Aloise (MF)
Onyi Echegini (MF)
Monigo Karnley (F)
Missouri
Julissa Cisneros (F)
Milena Fischer (M)
Ashlyn Mills (D)
Cassidy Nurnberger (MF)
South Carolina
Catherine Barry (F)
Lauren Chang (MF)
Samantha Chang (MF)
Ryan Gareis (F)
Jyllissa Harris (MF)
Tennessee
Wrenne French (D)
Mackenzie George (F)
Lindsey Romig (GK)
Jaida Thomas (F)
Texas A&M
Macie Kolb (D)
Barbara Olivieri (MF/F)
Taylor Pounds (MF)
Karlina Sample (D)
Katie Smith (D)
Vanderbilt
Abi Brighton (MF)
Maddie Elwell (MF/F)
Madiya Harriott (D)
Raegan Kelley (MF)
Ella Shamburger (D)