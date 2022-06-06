5 Texas A&M to host #12 Louisville for College Station Super Regional

The Aggies are two wins away from advancing to the College World Series.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M exploded for seven runs in the ninth inning to rally for a 15-9 win over TCU and the NCAA College Station Regional championship Sunday night before 6,525 at Blue Bell Park.

The victory gives the Aggies (40-18) their 10th regional title in school history. A&M advances to the Super Regional round and will host Louisville next weekend. Dates, times and ticket information will be released when available.

TCU held a 3-0 lead entering the sixth inning, but the Aggies finally broke the scoring seal with a pair of runs. A&M took its first lead of the game with a 5-run seventh, highlighted by a long three-run home run by Dylan Rock off the batter’s eye in center field.

The Horned Frogs answered right back, tying the game in the bottom of the frame, and erased a brief 8-7 Aggie lead with two more in the eighth to take a lead into the final inning.

Troy Claunch tied the game with an RBI single, Jordan Thompson’s infield groundout gave A&M the lead and Jack Moss, Dylan Rock and Austin Bost added much-needed insurance with two outs to close out the scoring.

Moss was named College Station Regional Most Valuable Player. Micah Dallas, Targac, Minnich, Bost and Rock earned spots on the College Station Regional All-Tournament Team.

SCORING SUMMARY

B3 | With one out, Tommy Sacco was hit by a pitch and subsequently advanced to second on a base hit to right by Brayden Taylor. The throw back into the infield got away, moving both runners into scoring position. Kurtis Byrne then grounded out to second to drive in Sacco. TCU 1, A&M 0

B4 | David Bishop singled up the middle to begin the frame and was safe at second when on a double play attempt Kole Kaler’s foot could not find the bag at second. The error put two on for Gray Rodgers, who dropped a bunt to the mound, but the throw to first was wide allowing Bishop to score. One out later, Elijah Nunez delivered an RBI groundout. TCU 3, A&M 0

T6 | Back-to-back one-out walks ended the night for the starter Austin Krob. Ryan Targac greeted reliever Luke Savage with a run-scoring single that plated Dylan Rock, and Austin Bost came home soon thereafter on a wild pitch. TCU 3, A&M 2

T7 | A Brett Minnich single, Jordan Thompson double and Kaler walk loaded the bases with no outs. Trevor Werner delivered a 1-2 pitch into center field to score Minnich, and Jack Moss followed with a sac fly to center to plate Thompson. After a pitching change, Rock crushed a three-run home run to center on a 3-2 pitch. A&M 7, TCU 3

B7 | Porter Brown and Nunez drew back-to-back walks to begin the inning, and Sacco followed with a full-count single down the left field line to drive Brown home. Taylor, the next batter, hit a three-run home run to right center to tie the game. A&M 7, TCU 7

T8 | Thompson drew a one-out walk and moved into scoring position on a Kaler sac bunt to the left side. Werner then lined a 2-2 pitch into right center to score Thompson. A&M 8, TCU 7

B8 | Sacco homered to left center field with two outs, plating Brown who reached on a one-out walk. TCU 9, A&M 8

T9 | Bost led off with a single and Ryan Targac followed with a walk. Troy Claunch drove in Bost with a hard single to right and, after a Minnich walk loaded the bases, Jordan Thompson’s slow roller to first scored Targac to give A&M the lead. After another walk and a lineout, Jack Moss drove in a pair with a single to left, Rock doubled to right center to plate two more and Bost singled to plate Rock with the game’s final run. A&M 15, TCU 9

COLLEGE STATION REGIONAL RESULTS

Friday, June 3

Game 1: Texas A&M 8, Oral Roberts 2

Game 2: Louisiana 7, TCU 6

Saturday, June 4

Game 3: TCU 3, Oral Roberts 1 (ORU eliminated)

Game 4: Texas A&M 9, Louisiana 6

Sunday, June 5

Game 5: TCU 6, Louisiana 1 (UL eliminated)

Game 6: Texas A&M 15, TCU 9

COLLEGE STATION REGIONAL ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

1B - Jack Moss - Texas A&M*

2B - Ryan Targac - Texas A&M

SS - Tommy Sacco - TCU

3B - Holden Breeze - Oral Roberts

OF - Dylan Rock - Texas A&M

OF - Brett Minnich - Texas A&M

OF - Carson Roccaforte - Louisiana

C - Kurtis Byrne - TCU

DH - Austin Bost - Texas A&M

P - Cam Brown - TCU

P - Micah Dallas - Texas A&M