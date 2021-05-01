5 Undrafted Aggies Sign with NFL Teams

A couple Aggies are even staying close to home to play for their favorite teams

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Five of the nine Aggies in the 2021 NFL Draft didn't hear their names get called. However, none of them had to wait very long to sign with a professional team.

Within half an hour of the draft ending, all five Texas A&M products had found a new home.

Two Maroon Goons are heading to Houston. The Texans signed Ryan McCollum and Carson Green.

Fellow offensive lineman Jared Hocker is headed to Seattle to protect Russell Wilson.

Wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon is Philly bound. He'll be a new weapon in the Eagles offense.